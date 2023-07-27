Teen claims mom chose brother's GF over him because she refuses to let him insult her.

When you're young, you're either the bully or the one that receives the bullying—teasing, shaming, and even getting physically hurt. Most kids try and cope with it by just trying to keep their heads down and surviving. If you don't deal with it healthily, it can lead to a troubled adult.
His parents write:
My son Keith 16, was bullied as a kid, it was terrible, and the school sucked. It only stopped when she left the school. We live in a small town, and everyone looks the same, super tan brown hair or blonde. The bully used to dye their hair fun colors like purple and pink.
That's not a thing here since it's considered improper ( think small old town, judgy grandmas). He went to therapy for a long time, and we all thought he was good; now his older brother went to college, and he has a gf named Cindy.
She is a sweetheart, but her hair is dyed pink. She is also slim and looks like the old bully due to her hair, but she is different. My son can not deal with it, we insisted he goes back to therapy, but he skips the lesson or doesn't talk about it. He treats Cindy like a leper.
The final straw today was a small get-together barbecue, and Cindy came. She asked if anyone wanted a drink, we gave her our orders, and when she asked Keith, he ignored her; she rolled her eyes and went to get everyone a drink.
She returned, and Keith commented on her being too good to get him a drink. She replied with Excuse me, and he repeated and called her a sk%nk.
I grabbed him, pulled him aside, and told him to get over it, that she wasn't his bully, which was pathetic. I apologized to Cindy and told him to go home. He told our family I chose her over him, and he thinks I am an a%#hole.
Crowdsourcing is always helpful.
aeroeagleAC says:
NTA (Not the A#%hole), your son is being a bully to someone that he barely knows.
Sweetdoubts says:
NTA. Actually, your response was great, in my opinion. You didn't side with your unreasonable son (you'll be surprised how many families can't do that).
Keith is 16, not 5, and his fear would be irrational and uncontrollable. PLUS, he is being offered help! He was the victim in an earlier situation, but that DOES NOT give him the right to take out his anger on other innocent people.
Our mental health problems are not our fault (especially abuse from others), but it is eventually our responsibility. He needs to take accountability for his actions and work on himself.
Slight_Nail_5869 says:
NTA - What he did to Cindy was really sh%#ty. Being traumatised by a bully doesn't give him the right to treat Cindy like sh&t. It might be worth pointing out that he is actually bullying Cindy and just let that sit with him.
OP, you need to teach Kieth that not everyone with colorful hair will hurt him because if not, he can never go to a large city.