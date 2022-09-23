Teen who almost killed dog says mom is 'ruining her life' by making her pay vet bills.

Choosing a punishment that fits the crime can be difficult with teenagers as you can no longer put them in a quiet corner for "time out" or take away their favorite doll for a few days...

Nothing can sting quite as much as the words of an angry teenager directed toward their parent. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's mistake involving their dog, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making my 15-year-old daughter get a job to pay for our dog’s vet bills?

I have 3 daughters, Phoebe (19), Allie (18), and Janie (15). We also have a 2 year old chiweenie (chihuahua wiener dog mix), Pebble.

We were in the middle of a heat wave 2 weeks ago with temperatures hitting 107. Small dogs are more sensitive to heat so we don’t let him go to the backyard for long periods of time and the deck is off limits because there’s no shade on the deck.