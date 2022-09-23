Teen who almost killed dog says mom is 'ruining her life' by making her pay vet bills.

Nothing can sting quite as much as the words of an angry teenager directed toward their parent. So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's mistake involving their dog, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I have 3 daughters, Phoebe (19), Allie (18), and Janie (15). We also have a 2 year old chiweenie (chihuahua wiener dog mix), Pebble.
We were in the middle of a heat wave 2 weeks ago with temperatures hitting 107. Small dogs are more sensitive to heat so we don’t let him go to the backyard for long periods of time and the deck is off limits because there’s no shade on the deck.
The problem is Pebble loves the deck because he can watch the cars, people walking on the trail behind our house, and he can see our neighbor’s chickens.