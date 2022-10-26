"I left a kid alone in a creek and now her dad is furious with me, was that wrong?"

If you want a job done right, do it yourself! On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a teen teaches some parents this very lesson.

AITA for not wanting to watch everyone else’s children at family functions?

Too young to hang with the adults but too old to hang with the kids.

I have a big family. My sister has a kid with my brother-in-law that she had from a previous marriage. They often have family parties and invite their friends who also have kids. The parties are usually adults and then their kids, but I am in the middle of the two as I am a 16-year-old girl.

Whenever they invite my family, I am expected to watch the kids (usually, there are 8-10 of them there), and it gets increasingly hard seeing how most of them are six and below.

Babysitters should unionize.