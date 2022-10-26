"I left a kid alone in a creek and now her dad is furious with me, was that wrong?"

If you want a job done right, do it yourself! On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a teen teaches some parents this very lesson.
AITA for not wanting to watch everyone else’s children at family functions?
I have a big family. My sister has a kid with my brother-in-law that she had from a previous marriage. They often have family parties and invite their friends who also have kids. The parties are usually adults and then their kids, but I am in the middle of the two as I am a 16-year-old girl.
Whenever they invite my family, I am expected to watch the kids (usually, there are 8-10 of them there), and it gets increasingly hard seeing how most of them are six and below.
Whenever I take a break for five seconds, I am bombarded by parents asking me where their child is at. I am met with a scoff whenever I say that I don't know. It has gotten to the point where last week, I snapped.