Teen lets classmate embarrass himself instead of outing her friend, asks AITA?

It's 2023, and assuming someone is straight is a dangerous game. Bisexuality, pansexuality, and Asexuality are many ways to classify your preferences. They're all valid, and all complicate whether or not you should ask someone out.
She writes:
I (f17) am in a class with my friend ‘Hannah’ (also f17). Hannah is a lesbian with zero interest or attraction to men at all. The other day, Hannah was homesick, and the guy next to me, Mason (m16), approached me about Hannah. We’d talked a little before, and we’re kinda friends.
He asked a bunch of weird questions, nothing sexual, just questions about her hobbies and interests (Does she play sports? Is she in any clubs? Stuff like that.) I gave vague but honest answers. Then he asked if she was single, and I caught on.