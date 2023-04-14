Teen makes mockery of Ramadan celebration; gets mad when she gets kicked out.

Spring is a time to end the miserable winter weather, and it's also a time when three prominent religions celebrate some important holidays. Passover, Ramadan, and Easter generally happen around the same time, and whether you celebrate or not, you must respect the celebrations of others who may.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one teen invites her friends to celebrate Iftar with her and her family, and one of her friends proves to be a colossal jerk.

She writes:

I genuinely wish I didn’t have to deal with this idiocy, but my 'friend' Emily is getting other people involved. We are both 18F in our last year of sixth form.

I’m Muslim and observing Ramadan. Every year I’m allowed to invite some of my friends over for iftar (the meal at sunset), and we always have fun. I usually mostly invite my other Muslim friends.