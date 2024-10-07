Teen mom brings her toddler to a child-free wedding, 'I was completely taken aback.' AITA?

The wedding was going smoothly, though I noticed a few stares from the groom’s parents. Amelia stayed with my sisters for most of the day, but during the reception, I took her with me to congratulate the couple. As I approached with Amelia in my arms, the groom’s mother suddenly commented, “You shouldn’t have brought a baby to a child-free wedding, especially when she doesn’t fit the family.”

I was completely taken aback. For context, my daughter is mixed—I’m half white and half Hispanic, and her father is Black. I’ve been called “white-washed” because I’m not in contact with my Hispanic family, so I knew exactly what she meant by saying my daughter didn’t “fit the family.”