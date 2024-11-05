Teen niece's 'service' dog is banned from family's house, 'he's actually a poorly trained pet.' AITA?

My niece, 17, has a "service dog." She got a dog, (mixed breed from a friend getting rid of puppies) and slapped on a Service Dog vest from Temu. My niece has a history of feeding into her medical diagnoses. She's been diagnosed with POTS, high blood pressure and eating problems.
Doctors have told her if she ate a better diet, most of her issues would all but resolve. She doesn't work or go to school. She sits in her bed and posts Tiktoks all day about being sick (according to my SIL).
Her dog isn't professionally trained. She claims she has trained him. He's around a year, year and half old. She says he can alert to multiple things, he can fetch medication, salt, etc. I've been around him numerous times and he's actually a poorly trained pet.
He can't do any of that. She had a Dr write a note she could benefit from one but that's all the paperwork she has on him being a true service dog. From my understanding he still has accidents in the house.
On her birthday we went to a restaurant to eat. The dog sat and scratched the entire time. He kept trying to get food off the table and wouldn't lay down. Afterwards, we went to a trampoline park and he wouldn't stop barking. We were all so embarrassed.
Back in July, my mom dogsat my dog. My dog has never had fleas. My niece stayed several nights with my Mom while my dog was there. A week or so later, I noticed my dog had fleas. I was shocked. She's never had them and on medication. I tried several things to get rid of them to no avail.
I went to my Vet to get different kinds to try. After a couple months and over $200 my dog is finally rid of fleas. My niece's dog can also be aggressive to other dogs. My SIL said recently they were in public and the dog wouldn't stop scratching to the point they had to keep nudging him to get him to stop. He was infested with fleas. He also has a skin issue.
My daughter had a birthday party on Saturday and I said the dog couldn't come. I'm absolutely a pet person. I love dogs! I also think Service dogs are very important. However, this dog is not that. She keeps trying to convince me.
She will send videos of him alerting, but it's just him jumping on her. Magically, she can never get a video of him fetching medication. She's convinced she's trained/training him and I'm not being supportive. So...AITA?
raely52 said:
NTA. People like your niece are the reason why others doubt service animals. She's taking advantage of a title that does not belong to her, and it's honestly infuriating people do this. I would uninvite her if it were me. I'm just that petty, tho.
dontlikebeige said:
NTA. I don't allow dogs in my house because my cats get PTSD. I've had two relatives pull the fake service dog card on me. I tell them that as a private home, I am not required to allow service dogs.
(It's shocking how many people think they can force their dogs into private property). I suggest we meet at a restaurant, where their dog fully demonstrates that it is not in any way trained. For anything.
OkWatercress5802 said:
NTA that is not a service dog. Service dogs are well trained. Also that dog is not being looked after well. Dogs should not be ingested with fleas that’s a sign of neglect. Your niece sounds like she’s needs counseling you should talk to your sister about that.
forgetregret1day said:
Tell her she needs to show you proof that the dog has been treated for fleas and is completely flea free. She’s trying to bring an infestation into your home and that’s a big hell no.
I despise bugs of all kinds but anything that affects my dog is absolutely not allowed. She’s got too many other people feeding her delusions. No is a complete sentence. It’s your house, your dog’s house and your dog’s health that matter here. NTA.
Charming_Usual6227 said:
NTA. I feel like we need new animal welfare laws that guard against people making non-service animals do things they were never trained to do for them (on top of new laws for faking service animals.)
emon_charlie said:
NTA. You've accurately pegged this as a pet and not a service dog, his behaviour amply demonstrates he's not received or passed any of the requisite training. Your sister isn't training this dog or practicing much hygiene with him. If it means your sister doesn't attend your daughter's birthday party, then that's her choice.
HandBananasRevenge said:
NTA. Your niece just wants to be able to bring her dog everywhere. It’s a pet, not a service animal.