Teen niece's 'service' dog is banned from family's house, 'he's actually a poorly trained pet.' AITA?

On her birthday we went to a restaurant to eat. The dog sat and scratched the entire time. He kept trying to get food off the table and wouldn't lay down. Afterwards, we went to a trampoline park and he wouldn't stop barking. We were all so embarrassed.

Back in July, my mom dogsat my dog. My dog has never had fleas. My niece stayed several nights with my Mom while my dog was there. A week or so later, I noticed my dog had fleas. I was shocked. She's never had them and on medication. I tried several things to get rid of them to no avail.