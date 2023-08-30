Teen piano player asks if she was wrong to steal the spotlight at a wedding.

The groom's father, who was my family's friend, met me during the reception and guided me to the piano, where I begun to play the piece.

I really thought it was totally fine because it seemed the father of the groom had organized the event and coordinated it all with the bride and groom's blessing.

However, a bit after I started to play the bride walked up to me, looking very angry and demanded I stop.

She then blew up at me. She said that it was her wedding and her day and reprimanded me for having the audacity to try to steal the spotlight at her wedding. It became very obvious to me that she was not filled in/informed whatsoever of me playing.