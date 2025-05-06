Teen 'raising herself' insists on 'Sweet 16' party of her dreams, 'my mom canceled the whole thing.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom I deserve a say in my own 'Sweet 16' after I paid for most of it?"

I’m 16F and I’ve basically been raising myself emotionally for years. My dad was never really around and he passed away, so it’s been just me and my mom (45F). She loves to constantly remind me that she “put a roof over my head” like that’s some prize-winning achievement for a parent. Anytime I speak up, she flips it into how she’s the victim and I’m this horrible, ungrateful child.

Since I was little, she’s let her best friend co-parent me which really just means they’ve treated me like garbage together. Her best friend has always been controlling and rude, and even thinks I’m gay and has literally tried to punish me over it. My mom just goes along with it.