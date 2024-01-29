Teen refuses to give pre-written speech at her mom's wedding, 'it's not how I feel.' AITA?

Dalton402 said:

NTA. That is pretty awful. They are trying to present a vision of what they want the world to see, not reality. The fact they didn't write the speech with you or trust you to write it yourself shows that they know how you feel.

Talk to your mom alone and make it clear that you are not going to read a speech that air brushes your dad out of history. Tell her that you like George and his kids, but you don't love him like a dad and will never see him as your dad.