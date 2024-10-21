Teen refuses to let inheritance be used for step and half siblings, 'I'm not going to college.' AITA?

The money is a lot. Like I could easy be debt free going to college with it and have some left over if I was smart about it. My mom knew about the money, but cannot access it. My mom has been married to her husband for 9 years.

My parents were separated when dad died, btw. Her husband has a son who's a year younger than me and has a medical condition. My mom also has two kids with her husband/my half siblings.

Because of my stepbrother's medical condition and his mom not being in his life or his mom's family, they don't really have any savings for his college anymore (they had to spend it for some medical stuff) and my half siblings have nothing either.