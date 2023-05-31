Teen refuses to let spoiled cousin use tablet on plane, 'it's not my job;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted teenager decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not he was wrong to deny his fussy cousin's access to his iPad on a long and boring flight, people were eager to deem a verdict.
So I (16m) am on vacation with my family. The people on the trip are: Me, my parents, my aunt Jen, and my cousins Oliver (9) and Luna (6).
My mom is super airline-savvy, so she managed to get us all seated together in a line; me and my parents on one side of the aisle, and my aunt and cousins directly across from us.
Anyway, I brought my tablet (which I bought with my own money) on the flight so I could watch Netflix as it was a pretty long flight. About twenty minutes after takeoff, I hear Luna start fussing with her mom about something, but I turn up the volume on my headphones.