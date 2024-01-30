Teen refuses to start using her first name despite 'pleas' from family, 'it's embarrassing.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to start using my first name despite pleas from my family?"

So I (16F) am named after my grandma Nancy, my mom's mom. There's a bit of a tradition in my family to name the first grandkid of each gender after one of the grandparents of the same sex. I was the first girl. My mom wanted to follow the tradition and dad didn't.

So I was named after mom's mom. My dad chose my middle name Skye. Ever since I was in kindergarten I have used the name Skye instead of Nancy. My family called me Nancy for years anyway.

But eventually everyone else would ask for Skye when they wanted me. My teachers called me Skye. My friends. My friends parents. Our neighbors. Our doctor. Everyone. So my family started calling me Skye too and sometimes Nancy would slip in but I personally never used it.