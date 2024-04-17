Teen refuses to cook for family, 'they're ungrateful and deserve to starve.' AITA?

I can't spend 6 hours cooking dinner on a school night. My siblings want pizza, fries, nuggets, and tacos. My parents want steak and potatoes, with or without gravy and all the trimmings, or just five different kinds of potatoes. I even made a weekly meal plan for a while, and they wouldn't complain until after they ate it.

I spoke to my family about the way they were behaving, and my mom told me that's the reality of cooking for a family. She said my siblings and dad had always been like that with her. I pointed out that I hadn't been, and she just said, "Yeah, but it's part of life." I told her, so she decided to treat me worse than I treated her, and she told me I was being difficult. I told her no, she was taking everyone else's behavior out on me.