Teen refuses to forgive brother for uninviting him to his wedding, 'I would be a distraction.' AITA?

"AITA for not forgiving my brother for uninviting me from his wedding?"

I'm in a wheelchair. My (17M) leg got amputated 3 months ago. I have not been feeling the best and I felt worse when I got uninvited from my brother's wedding because my brother and his new wife basically told me that I would be a distraction and take the attention off of them. They didn't say distraction..but they definitely Implied it.

My parents were upset about this as well and were even planning on staying with me but I told them it was okay to go. I did cry while they were at the wedding, because I felt excluded and while that was happening I felt that I didn't really want to be bothered with my brother and his wife anymore.