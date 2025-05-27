Teen refuses to forgive stepmom for affair that preceded mother's tragic death. 'You were her best friend.' AITA?

But with Hayley? I remind her every time that she was supposed to be mom's best friend and she was a backstabber who cheated with my dad instead. And I do this in front of other people if she tries to act like my parent or take praise for my good behavior around other people. She told me I need to stop bringing it up several times but I ignore her. I tell her I won't ever stop.

Her aunt died last week and she told me I needed to help out around the house more while she was with her mom and her cousins. I refused and she told me this is what the oldest sibling and oldest child does and I reminded her I wasn't hers and brought up the affair again.