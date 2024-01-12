Teen decides dad is a ‘terrible father’ says ‘you don’t deserve to be a grandparent!’

When my mom died, it was the most painful time in the world for me, and I am still processing life without her. I also hate my dad for the harm he caused during mom's final months. The fact is he made it all 10,000x harder than it ever needed to be. All because he couldn't remain faithful to her in life.

He got engaged to his affair partner the week my mom died. They decided to wait until mom was gone a year to try and save some of his reputation. But I have hardly anything to do with him, and anything I do have to do with him is because he makes the effort and he reaches out. He wanted me to know he was engaged, and he wanted me to meet his other woman. And he forced those things on me.