Teen refuses to share $500k inheritance with dad and stepsiblings, 'not my fault your mom wasn't rich' AITA?

She didn't want to run the risk that once she was gone her money could be used for someone who wasn't her kid. My dad knew some money had been saved for me by mom but was never aware of how much or little it was. He also had no idea my grandparents continued saving for me.

My grandparents told me about the money over a year ago. They wanted me to prepare for my future and to know I would have so many options because of the money available to me. They also mentioned it would never bring back my mom but could alleviate the burden of becoming an adult.