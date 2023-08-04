'AITA for telling my dad I'll never celebrate his new wife on Mother's Day?'

Teen (16M) refuses to celebrate Mother's Day with a woman he doesn't consider his mom.

Existing-Judge6669 writes:

My mom died when I was seven, which was a hard loss. My dad remarried when I was ten, and I'm now sixteen. For the first four years, my dad and stepmom were okay with me not celebrating her on Mother's Day. The last couple of Mother's Days has been more difficult.

Dad has tried to get me to buy her a Mother's Day card and to spend the day with her. I have always said no. Then about a month ago, they decided that since my half-sister will be one when the day comes around next year, we should do a vacation and make my stepmom the star of the day.