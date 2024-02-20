Teen refuses creepy neighbor's request that she sleeps over their home with their son, they say she's 'disgusted' by autistic people.

It is just all-round weird that they seem to want you, an 18-year-old, to 'babysit' an 18-year-old. That's not what they wanted--the mom seems to want to set you up with her son. That is creepy af. (Note that the mom is creepy; the son is probably fine, just being an 18-year-old with whatever level of autism who has a crush and hasn't done anything.)

Even you say you would previously have been okay with it, because it would be as friends, but you aren't children--it really isn't reasonable. At no time in the three years you've known them would it have been reasonable. This is 'new'--and creepy! You have nothing to feel guilty about here.