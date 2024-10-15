Teen 'ruins' cousin's wedding, 'causes a scene' when she finds out she's not invited. AITA?

"AITA for assuming I was invited to my cousin's wedding, and 'making a scene' when I found out I wasn't?"

My (18f) cousin's (22f) wedding was this weekend. I'll call her Mary. Growing up, we were pretty close, as me and my siblings (20f and 23m) often went to Mary's house. Lately, we haven't seen each other much, because all of them moved away for college, but it's still nice to see each other at family events.

A year and a half ago, she met her now husband. He was invited to Christmas, Easter, and every family event since then. When he was there, I noticed that Mary was a lot more distant than usually and barely talked to me but talked with my siblings all night. I figured it was probably just because of our age difference.