Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.

Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward.

AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my car?

My (17F) parents divorced when I was 6; my dad remarried when I was 10 to my step-mom, who has a kid (16M); my stepbrother's dad is not in the picture (neither is my mom, so we both live full time in the same house).

I'm pretty close with my parental grandparents because I spend the whole summer with them and help them around, my step-brother is always invited, but he never comes. It's not that my grandparents don't love him or accept him, but they're not close.

Always invest in your grandparents, kids.