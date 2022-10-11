Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.

Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward.
AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my car?
My (17F) parents divorced when I was 6; my dad remarried when I was 10 to my step-mom, who has a kid (16M); my stepbrother's dad is not in the picture (neither is my mom, so we both live full time in the same house).
I'm pretty close with my parental grandparents because I spend the whole summer with them and help them around, my step-brother is always invited, but he never comes. It's not that my grandparents don't love him or accept him, but they're not close.
For my 17 birthday, my grandad gave me his old truck, and I was over the moon; it's a classic that he owned when he was 17 himself and took genuine care of it; it doesn't look brand new, but it works as good as new, and it's super sentimental.