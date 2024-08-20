Teen tells mom 'never touch my stuff again.' 'She lost my Louis Vuitton bag.' AITA?

Ok so I (15F) have always wanted a Luis Vuitton purse. I’ve always wanted something expensive as my own as all my things are hand me downs from my older sisters, as we are not the richest of people.
Eventually i decided that if I wanted my purse I’d get it myself, so I god a job at a local restaurant and started to save up my money. While I worked I looked at purses and decided that I liked a little bag, it was expensive but after a few months I had the money.
I quickly went and bought my bag, I didn’t even let my family touch it when I got home. I didn’t even wear it for the first week as I was too scared to damage it in anyway. One day after school I came back home and went into my room to look at my bag but went I got in it was gone from its place on my desk.
I looked around my room to see if I’d moved it and just forgot but I couldn’t find it. I went out and I ask my sisters, but they said that they hadn’t touched it so I went and found my mom. I asked her if she’d seen my bag and she said she’d shown it to her friend and her friend had liked it and asked if she could borrow it.
My mom had said yes. I hadn’t even used it yet. So say the least I wasn’t pleased by this news. I blew up at my mom telling her not to touch my stuff and she said that her friend would be ok with it, and I was being dramatic. I got grounded and was told to stay in my room since I was acting like a child over a bag.
The next day I asked my mom about the bag and she got an uncomfortable look on her face, instantly I knew something was wrong. She wouldn’t say anything but after a while she’d finally admitted that her friend had lost the bag, and she didn’t plan on replacing it.
I was furious, I exploded at her saying that she and her friends shouldn’t have touched it in the first place and to never touch my things again. I also said some other hurtful things that I don’t care to repeat. I ended up making her cry and my sisters are calling me an ahole because it was just a bag and I was being dramatic, so am I the ahole?
Haunting-Nebula-1685 said:
Your mom’s “friend” stole it. Call the police and file a report.
Embarrassed_Big5833 said:
Dude your mom sold your bag.
aintnobaby said:
NTA. If you can please file a police report. I know it may not be easy but try. Don't let this die down. You are owed your LV bag. Pls update us. Be safe.
Top-Bit85 said:
Call the cops. Screw your mother and her thieving friend. They stole that bag and sold it. The mother was in on it.
imachillin said:
NTA! She stole it babe! Your mom stole your bag and either gave it to her friend or sold it for money. Keep an eye on her purchases! I’ll bet mom and sisters get some new stuff soon…but don’t worry!
You’ll get it as hand me downs! NTA and make sure you keep that job and save your money! Your gonna need it to leave and never look back when you turn 18. I’m sorry! Nothing worse that people feeling entitled to what you earned.
FairyFartDaydreams said:
NTA the friend is keeping the bag she didn't lose it. Check the friends socials most thieves are idiots. Report the bag stolen since you did not loan it