Teen tells mom 'never touch my stuff again.' 'She lost my Louis Vuitton bag.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom to never touch my stuff again after she lost my Louis Vuitton bag?"

Ok so I (15F) have always wanted a Luis Vuitton purse. I’ve always wanted something expensive as my own as all my things are hand me downs from my older sisters, as we are not the richest of people.

Eventually i decided that if I wanted my purse I’d get it myself, so I god a job at a local restaurant and started to save up my money. While I worked I looked at purses and decided that I liked a little bag, it was expensive but after a few months I had the money.