Teen tells sister that her husband is having an affair, 'I felt disgusted.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister that her husband is having an affair?"

I (17f) have a sister (25f) married to James (38m). This happened about a week ago. I was with my friend and we were having lunch in a restaurant. There we saw James with another woman. Normally I thought this was his friend but she was being very clingy. It looked like they were on a date.

The woman was whispering something in his ears. I felt disgusted. I wanted to confront him there but my friend said to lay low and start recording so that we can have proof. We recorded everything. After leaving the restaurant I went straight to my sister's place.