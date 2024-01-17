Teen forces sister's BF to drink with their family despite BF's medical condition says, 'you have to honor our traditions.'

Mom said that it wasn't strong at all, and that it was delicious, and that he could take just one sip if he didn't want to drink the whole glass, but Jake kept saying that he never drank. Not even a sip of anything alcoholic.

Then I said he was only a guest in our home and should honor our traditions. Jake blushed and said he wasn't allowed any alcohol for medical reasons. I said that one sip would do nothing and that he was disrespecting our dad. My sister was embarrassed and asked Jake to take a sip. Dad was embarrassed too and said it was okay, and he wouldn't be offended if Jake didn't drink the tincture.