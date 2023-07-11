Teen asks if she was wrong to throw away sister's makeup because she doesn't clean up.

Siblings don't always get along. Fighting over the bathroom, attention, or chores is common among siblings. The important thing is that there is someone to help them sort it out. Unfortunately, not all parents are great at de-escalating conflict.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, a teen is tired of being forced to clean up after her little sister.

She writes:

My (17f) sister (15f) will claim that a mess isn’t hers to get out of picking up after herself. Whether it’s food, trash, or an item she left outback, she’ll say, 'That's not mine,' 8 out of 10 times, our parents will believe her and make me clean it up.