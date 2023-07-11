Teen asks if she was wrong to throw away sister's makeup because she doesn't clean up.

Siblings don't always get along. Fighting over the bathroom, attention, or chores is common among siblings. The important thing is that there is someone to help them sort it out. Unfortunately, not all parents are great at de-escalating conflict.
She writes:
My (17f) sister (15f) will claim that a mess isn’t hers to get out of picking up after herself. Whether it’s food, trash, or an item she left outback, she’ll say, 'That's not mine,' 8 out of 10 times, our parents will believe her and make me clean it up.
The other day my sister left out her makeup palette. It was on the living room table for three days until our mom got mad and yelled for whoever it was to pick it up. I don’t wear makeup because it breaks me out and makes my face itch. Mom knows this, so why did she think it’s mine? I have no idea.
I say it’s my sister’s, but she immediately goes no, it’s not; I don’t even wear that brand or color. So mom then tells me to pick it up and says I should know better than to leave my stuff lying around for so long.
I look between the two of them and then say ok. I pick up the palette and toss it in the trash. My sister then panics and says why would I do that. I said it’s not yours, it’s not Mom's, and it’s not mine, so I threw it away. No one wants to use mysterious makeup that just appeared in the house.
My sister then digs in the trash and pulls it back out. She tells me I messed it up and that it was a gift from a close friend. I replied I thought it wasn’t yours, that’s when she made a face like oh cr%p. Her excuse was she didn’t recognize it until now, I said yeah, right, she just told me to shut up and went to her room.
Mom tells me that I was cruel. I reminded her my sister said it wasn’t hers, so I had every right to throw it away. She said I was in the wrong since I knew it was hers. She wants me to apologize and offer to buy her a new one. I don’t want to do either of those things.
She would have picked it up if she cared about it instead of saying it wasn’t hers. I’m also upset that Mom completely ignores that my sister lied to get out of doing something, so I feel like apologizing would let her know it’s ok to keep pinning stuff on me. Dad is the only one who acknowledged my sister’s lying but also said what I did was wrong; AITA?
The internet loves a little malicious compliance.
Existing-Tonight-658 says:
Easy NTA (Not the A&%hole). Your mom said to clean it up, which means put it where it belongs. It wasn’t yours, your mom’s, or your sister’s. You put it where it belongs, in the trash. If anything, it was a pretty clever way to catch your sister in a lie.
Aviexoxo says:
NTA. Oh the younger sister favoritism is strong in this post.
Content-Plenty-268 says:
NTA. But your sister and parents are. No, it wasn't wrong to throw away an item that everyone said wasn't theirs. It was the smart thing to do.
If your mother wants to talk about your 'cruelty' (note: that's not what 'cruel' means) in throwing it away instead of your sister's constant lying and refusal to own her mess, she's a big problem, and the problem will only get bigger as you get older. You have a year left before you become of age and can get away from them. Start planning.
OP, your mom seems to have a favorite and it certainly isn't you.