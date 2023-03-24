Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Teen daughter of single dad trash-talks peer with the same prom dress, updated; AITA?

Teen daughter of single dad trash-talks peer with the same prom dress, updated; AITA?

Taylor Brown
Mar 24, 2023 | 5:14 PM
ADVERTISING

High school can be a brutal time for both parents and teenagers, but bullying people over a prom dress requires a mean girl parental intervention...

So, when a conflicted single dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his daughter's potential bullying behavior, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my daughter it’s just a dress and she’s being dramatic?

I’m a single dad to 3 daughters. This revolves around my middle, “Juliet” (17F). A few weeks ago, I took her shopping for her prom dress. She picked one that she absolutely loved and she truly looks like a princess.

Then, last week, she was very upset because she saw on Instagram that a classmate (not a friend, but someone in her grade) had bought the same dress, but in a different color. She tried asking the other girl to change and the girl (rightfully) told her no. I was sympathetic and let her vent, also adding that it was a different color so at the very least, it wasn’t too similar.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content