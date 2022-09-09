Teen wants to honor late mom at her dad's wedding but the bride thinks it's a 'jab.'

While it's customary to have family members give a speech or a reading at a wedding, what do you do if the speech is a highlight reel of your future spouse's former relationship?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her future stepdaughter's speech at her wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting my (future) stepdaughter to read a poem dedicated to her deceased mother at my wedding?

So my fiancé (37M) and I (30F) are getting married in April. He has a 15-year-old daughter who currently lives with us but will be moving in with her grandparents soon for school.

Her mother (my fiancé’s first wife) passed away 2 years ago from cancer. I met my fiancé while he was married but nothing romantic happened between us until after she passed.