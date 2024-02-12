Teen wants to live with cousin because she 'can't handle' pregnant stepsister. AITA?

"AITA for telling my parents that I wanted to go live with my cousin because I can't stand my pregnant stepsister?"

My parent's divorced before I was born. I am 16 f. My dad married Bri when I was 5. She has a daughter from a previous relationship Misty 16. Me and Misty were close growing up. But when we were 14 we sort of went our own ways because she ended up with a different friend group then me. I mean we still talked and hang out, but it wasn't the same.

Anyway she got pregnant to her ex. Our parents were shocked and angry when she told them. But they said they will help support her. Her friend group dropped her and she got depressed. So my parents asked if she could hang out with me and my friends, which was fine with me.