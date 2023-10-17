Teen won't visit dad because his stepmom won't let him read books with bisexuals. UPDATED.

I told her that she can't dictate what I read because I'm not a child, and she's not my mom. My dad quickly came to her defense, reminding me that she is still his wife and that I shouldn't be rude to her in her home. In response, I said, 'Fine. I'm not staying then,' and I left, returning home.

My mom assured me that I don't have to go back there if I don't want to. So, when my dad called later, I told him that unless he talks to his wife and makes it clear that she can't censor my reading choices, I won't be returning. He interpreted my words as a threat.

OP gave us an update.