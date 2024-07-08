Teen with a stutter tells parents 'it's unfair to blame me for not saying my new sister's name correctly.'

"AITA for telling my parents it's unfair to blame me for not saying my new sister's name correctly?"

I (16m) have speech issues. I have a stutter and I also have trouble making certain sounds as well. I did speech therapy when I was younger and I'm better than I was but still can't say some things correctly. I was my parents only child until now. My mom is pregnant with my baby sister.

And they chose her name which is something I can't say correctly. The name is Michelle. I have a lot of trouble with the chell part and I don't say words like shell right either. My parents are really frustrated by it and they are saying I'm doing it intentionally because I don't like the fact it's a traditional name.