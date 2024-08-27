Teenage boy humiliates stepmother in front of her friends and parents. AITA?

My mom's in hospital right now. She had a big surgery and it went bad so she's 4 weeks in now and we're not sure when she's coming home yet. So I'm with dad. My stepmother keeps trying to make us closer and she's so annoying because she keeps trying to get me to drop the stepmother thing and say mom.

Sunday my friends and I were doing this back to school lunch at the diner. My mom was supposed to be there with some of the parents but I went solo anyway. My stepmother followed me there and told me I should have asked her (I asked dad) and she could have come.