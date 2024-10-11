Teenage boy tells stepmom; 'You're NOT an incentive for me to change my last name.' AITA?

He said kids would typically be present at court for something like that (I'm not sure if it's true or not but that's what I was told) and so I was brought the next time and asked how I felt about my new name. I said I didn't want to change my name. So my name remained the same. Mom's last name included.

It really bothers my stepmom that I don't share their last name. She has three girls and wants "her only son" to share the same name as her. She talked to me a few days ago and tried to convince me to make the change she and dad tried making a few years ago (first and last name).