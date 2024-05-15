Teenage boy calls mom's fiancé a 'creep;' 'Something is off with him.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

mehlife writes:

I am gonna say NTA op. If he makes her happy, that's all well and good but you don't have to be anything but civil to him.

His comment touch a nerve and rub you the wrong way, as it felt like it was insulting your dad. Which is fine, you are allowed to feel that way. Snapping at him, probably wasn't the best thing to do but from what I read, this outburst was building over time.

I think from the sounds of it, he's just trying to build a relationship, before your actually truelly ready. As let's face it, you barely have one with your mum and now this? She is now trying to force a relationship with Rick on you. It doesn't work that way.