Teenage girl disgusted with younger sister's pregnancy; baffled when sis reveals second 'horrifying plot twist.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

"My sister is having a baby, and I have never been more upset?AITA?"

My sister (13F) and I (15F) have never had a good relationship with each other. We'd argue, fight, everything like that. My parents are extremely tired of it, but cannot afford to live in a bigger place. That is upsetting, but nothing compared to my problem now.

My sister came to me yesterday and announced she was pregnant. At thirteen years old. Wow. I didn't believe her at first. She had a tendency to lie for attention, so my first thought was that she was trying to get a reaction out of me. I said she's not pregnant.