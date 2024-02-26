Teenage girl calls dad a 'hypocrite'; says, 'Family therapy will never fix what you did.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I tried to explain to my dad but he told me it was selfish to want to keep him to myself and to leave Amy without a dad and how her dad didn't want to know her so he needed to fill that role for her. Amy would tell me to just accept that dad liked her better and he was her dad more than mine now. My dad knew about it and didn't care.

He did spend time with me. But it was stuff I liked and he'd act like it was the biggest burden to spend time with me. He fell asleep a few times and he would zone out a lot and leave me to do the stuff alone even though he was physically there.