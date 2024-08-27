Teenage girl REFUSES to attend father's wedding; 'It just doesn't sit right with me.' AITA?

You lost your mom at a really vulnerable time for a kid, and I'm sure that it probably felt like your dad moved on so fast. But the adults in your life should not be asking you to make them more comfortable. It is not your job as a child to smooth things over and make sure the adults are only feeling happy.

Making other people happy at the expense of your own feelings is a recipe for a breakdown/disaster. And asking you to "embrace the happy and jump all in like he has" is dismissive of the feelings you have.

You've already been pretending things don't bother you, faking the happy smiles, and the center cannot hold. Emotions and feelings, no matter how much people will say "fake it till you make it" cannot actually be forced into existence. Down that path lies resentment.