Teenage girl stays in room all day and refuses to emerge for Thanksgiving dinner. AITA?

And I was such a polite kid, valedictorian of my class, got a full ride to college, had a big heart, volunteered all the time. I feel like I went out of my way to cancel out the "evil" I supposedly contained. It didn't matter how much my teachers, youth pastor, classmates, and friends' parents loved me. My own mother said I was a horrible person, and I figured she'd know the "real" me.

I left home for college and barely talk to her these days. You are going to THRIVE in college. Surround yourself with people who love you and want you to live a happy life.

I'm 31 now and love my life, but it's taken a lot of therapy and time to get here. Be kind to yourself, and keep on taking yourself out of situations where you are being berated and belittled for literally trying to HELP. She cannot be pleased and she will not give you the validation you want AND DESERVE. Turn elsewhere, and take care of yourself until you get out of the house. Rooting for you!