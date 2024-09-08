Teenage girl tells stepmom; 'I DON'T respect your grief. Not after what you did to me.' AITA?

When this teen girl is upset with her stepmom, she asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my stepmom she's right when she accused me of not respecting her grief?"

My dad got remarried after my mom died. I (15f) was 8. She was very excited to meet me. I was way less excited. Like not excited at all. My mom was dead less than two years and I knew she and my dad were talking about getting married. I hated it.

I didn't get why dad was doing all that so quickly and why they had to get married at all. I said it in front of her when dad told me I shouldn't "look so down" and she told me I should wipe all that sadness from my memory