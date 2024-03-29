Teenage girl finds out she was literally 'switched at birth,' forced to live with parents' brand new 'REAL' daughter. AITA? UPDATED

I couldn't stand to be around their real daughter, Sofia. It didn't feel like we were sisters, it felt like I was an imposter, and she was a princess. I ended up breaking down during a party for her and ran away. I posted here because I wanted someone, anyone to tell me that it was going to be okay, that I was loved.

Someone did. I found out later that Sofia left the party as soon as she saw me crying, that she spent hours searching for me before finding me in the old treehouse.

I was miserable and embarrassed, tried to give some type of apology, but dissolved into more crying and a word vomit of my insecurities. She hugged me, and let me sob all over her. She told me the party didn't matter, that I was more important to her.