Teenage son 'humiliates' parents in family therapy; 'They didn't expect me to tell the truth. But I did.' AITA?

When this teenager is accused of humiliating his parents in therapy, he asks the internet:

"AITA for embarrassing my parents in family therapy?"

I'm (15m) in family therapy with my parents and my sisters Alisha (13f) and Kayleigh (12f). Therapy is pretty new and not going so well. We're not a close family, we have a lot of issues and I know we have extra stresses because Alisha has a lot of complex medical issues and she can't do everything Kayleigh and I can.

She needs a wheelchair sometimes, she's on lots of meds, but she can be fine sometimes too and can enjoy life. But she has limitations we don't. And my parents make me feel like they want me to be another adult and not one of their kids.