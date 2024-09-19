Teenager accused of 'taking over' blended family therapy session; 'I am SICK of my stepsibling's dietary needs.' AITA?

They need to be able to accept that not everyone accepts a blended family and that you can be safe when making some basic foods or what you eat outside the home when not with those with allergies.

It's a compromise. Not everyone has to get 100% of everything they want 100% of the time, but everyone has to get something they want some of the time. And right now you get none of what you want, at no times.

It's fine your blended siblings don't eat or exposed to allergens. It's unfair on you that you have to live by their standards. "I can't eat that coz of allergies" 100% fine. "You can't eat that coz I have allergies" not fine, that's patrolling you outside of their own concerns. Find a balance between what you can have, where you can have it and when.