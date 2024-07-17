Teenager accused of putting zero effort into cooking dinner for his family; Dad says, 'THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE.' AITA?

NTA! Professional chef here - I really take exception to your dad's cruel comment that you could never make it as a chef. It's an underpaid and stressful job, but you can do it. You enjoy cooking and care about food, and I hope you have other relatives who nurture your passion, like it seems you get from your grandparents.

The people who support you build your talent in one way, and the people who throw obstacles and challenges at you build it in another.

Many of the challenges you field when it's your turn to cook are similar to ones I deal with at work: you have a limited budget and time constraints to craft a menu catering to a range of tastes including picky eaters, while also meeting nutritional requirements, all the while delivering an end result that's delicious and aesthetically pleasing.