Teenager asks grandparents; 'How can you be so cruel after you accused my mom like that?!' AITA?

Mom did get a call and was asked if she would take her by a social worker but her no was the last contact we had with the social worker. We only had contact once before that where we/she was asked if visits between us and the girl were wanted. They weren't.

My mom tries to keep me and my sisters out of it but I have heard her lose her cool and answer the phone to tell my grandparents to leave her alone. I also heard my grandparents call her names and remind her over and over that my sisters and I are related to this girl and mom should want us to know each other and be close.