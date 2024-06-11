Teenager begs friend to return her pride flag; friend says, 'NO WAY. This belongs to the community.' AITA? UPDATED

The next day at school I went up to her while she was talking to a group of her friends and asked her for the flag back and she just got really mad and said that I was being unreasonable and that she didnt understand why I needed it back so badly.

I said that it was my property and that I didnt need a reason and I never said she could keep it.

She then started shouting at me saying I didnt own the flag because it belongs to the community and that Ijust wanted to embarrass her in front of everyone. I was shocked because this was really out of character for her.

I just said that I needed it backed because my parents were the ones who bought it not her and that if she didnt give it back it would technically be theft.