Teenager confronts dad and stepmom; 'You KNOW you play favorites.' AITA? UPDATED

"I Confronted My Dad & Step Mom About Their Favoritism. AITA?"

I’m new to this, so bear with me. I (17F), have had seperated parents since I was seven. When I was 11, my dad married my current stepmom. Things were already kind of tough before they were married, (she was always controlling and when they had their son she became even worse).

While I’ve learned to deal with her controlling behavior and such, I can’t help but feel she and my father both have proclaimed my half brother their favorite. I didn’t really ever mind so much, he was their kid, we were only my dads. However this was my last Christmas I am going to be forced to visit them.