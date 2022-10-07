Polyamorous parents choose boyfriend over teenage daughter; demand she pays rent.

If you want to be in a polyamorous relationship and date multiple people, do it. It seems tricky and emotionally exhausting, but if you're not hurting anyone, do it. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a teen seems like she may be the one losing when her parents decide to explore an open relationship.
AITA for the way I reacted to my parents open relationship and no longer paying rent.
Polyamorous parents choose their boyfriend over their teenage daughter; demand she pays rent.
I (18m) live with my parents; I've been paying rent since I was 16 since my parents would be financially f*cked if I wasn't helping out. My parents told me they were seeing someone and that their relationship was open. I didn't give a sh*t since it wasn't affecting me until this guy they were seeing started staying nights.