Polyamorous parents choose boyfriend over teenage daughter; demand she pays rent.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 7, 2022 | 3:19 PM
If you want to be in a polyamorous relationship and date multiple people, do it. It seems tricky and emotionally exhausting, but if you're not hurting anyone, do it. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a teen seems like she may be the one losing when her parents decide to explore an open relationship.

AITA for the way I reacted to my parents open relationship and no longer paying rent.

For some parents, their retirement plan is their children.

I (18m) live with my parents; I've been paying rent since I was 16 since my parents would be financially f*cked if I wasn't helping out. My parents told me they were seeing someone and that their relationship was open. I didn't give a sh*t since it wasn't affecting me until this guy they were seeing started staying nights.

