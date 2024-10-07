Teenager picks birthday restaurant specifically to exclude his two stepsiblings; 'They'll get sick if they eat there.' AITA?

"AITA for picking a restaurant my stepsiblings couldn't eat at?"

My uncle brought me out to eat on Saturday because he wasn't here for my 16th birthday three weeks ago. He had to take my stepsiblings (13f, 11m) with us. He's not their step-uncle btw. He's my mom's brother. Stepsiblings are my dad's stepkids.

But my uncle and dad used to be best friends but their friendship ended when my mom died 7 years ago. Things are messy because my uncle still wants to see me and I want to see him but dad doesn't want my stepsiblings left out so they get dragged around sometimes.

Something kinda relevant is that my stepsiblings have (not-anaphylactic kind) food allergies. Their allergies are different from each other and they get rashes and puking and stuff from eating foods they're allergic to.