Teenager wastes everyone's time in family therapy after being accused of lying. AITA?

They started laughing and proceeded as normal but Father's Day became a struggle because I have not spent the day with him the last three years and he has tried, so has my mom. I meant what I said. I never called him dad or let him fill the role in my life.

This year he snapped and he had a temper tantrum and said I was supposed to be with him on Father's Day and not spending the day alone and he didn't sign up to be nothing to me.

My mom called me a liar because she said I promised to develop a close relationship with her husband and that I said yes to wanting what they asked. She said I had said I would give him Father's Day and I lied and I have not followed through on any of it.