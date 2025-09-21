'AITA if I tell my best friend I no longer want her to be my maid of honor?'

She even dropped that when "she gets married one day, [I] would be her maid of honor", obviously hinting that she wanted to by mine. I flippantly said that sure, she can be, if that makes her happy. Do you know who I've only seen twice since that conversation? You guessed it - Megan!

With the help of my sister, mum, and mother in law, I picked out a venue and selected a date last week. I texted Meghan to tell her the date. No reply. Prompted her again - no reply.

My other close friend, Sabrina, just returned from her studies. She's super excited about the date, and helped me book appointments to look at dresses. We still haven't gotten a reply from Megan.